Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,461.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,849,000 after buying an additional 234,446 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,075,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,580 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $992,000.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ASND stock opened at $133.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.72 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 152.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.53 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.