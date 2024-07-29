Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Kellanova by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kellanova by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellanova from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kellanova from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:K opened at $57.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $67.81.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $4,739,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,764,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,489,562.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $4,739,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,764,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,489,562.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 787,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,384,682 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

