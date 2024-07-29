Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 122 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ATO opened at $126.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $127.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.15.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on ATO

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.