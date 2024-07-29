Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,382 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000.

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $95.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.44. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $96.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

