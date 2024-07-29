Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,001 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,991,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,090,000 after purchasing an additional 780,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $42,085,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 655,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,846,000 after buying an additional 188,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,696,000 after buying an additional 182,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 398,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,687,000 after acquiring an additional 116,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $1,162,380.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,114,293.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insperity news, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $337,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,633 shares in the company, valued at $781,771.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $1,162,380.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,114,293.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,864 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Insperity Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $101.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.83. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.04 and a 12-month high of $122.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Insperity had a return on equity of 137.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 58.68%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

