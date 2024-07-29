Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,200 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ATI were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in ATI during the first quarter valued at $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of ATI by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 103,225.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter.

ATI opened at $65.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.28. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $66.43.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATI. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

