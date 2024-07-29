Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,582 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 81.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. Bank of America increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.80.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $249.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $255.79.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

