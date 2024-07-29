Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 12,125.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279,539 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,293,000 after buying an additional 247,674 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,055,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,735,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,532,000 after acquiring an additional 155,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 10,188.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,281,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,322 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXC opened at $41.70 on Monday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

