Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 329 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 43.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $369.98 per share, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,958.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable One Stock Up 14.6 %

Cable One stock opened at $395.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $358.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.83. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.68 and a twelve month high of $744.95.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by ($2.67). The company had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cable One

Cable One Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.