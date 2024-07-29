Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 3,693 Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000.

Shares of JXI stock opened at $62.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.29.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

