Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 5,445 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWY. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $65.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.43. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $54.49 and a twelve month high of $69.51.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

