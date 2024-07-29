Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 763 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,880,000 after purchasing an additional 487,589 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 254.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 68,840 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 813,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after acquiring an additional 698,665 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,604,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,820,000 after acquiring an additional 509,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $580,871.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,989.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,642. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

