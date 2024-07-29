Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 772 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 41.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $171.34 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $171.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.39.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.