Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 9,163 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,163 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PVH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in PVH by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in PVH by 93.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PVH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PVH in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PVH from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

PVH Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:PVH opened at $100.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.47 and a 200 day moving average of $118.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

PVH announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PVH Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.