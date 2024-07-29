Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Ryder System by 671.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,800,000 after acquiring an additional 109,930 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Ryder System by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 55,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Ryder System by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 21,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System stock opened at $132.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.29. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $91.31 and a one year high of $136.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

In other news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $421,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,105.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $2,309,838.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,897,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $421,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,105.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,129 shares of company stock worth $10,598,226 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on R. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

