BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BMRN opened at $84.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average of $85.40. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $73.68 and a 52-week high of $99.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Baird R W cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $157,268.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,906.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $157,268.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,906.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,769,010.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,700 shares of company stock worth $5,209,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

