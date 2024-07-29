BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

BioStem Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BSEM opened at 8.50 on Monday. BioStem Technologies has a one year low of 1.21 and a one year high of 15.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 8.46.

BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported 0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.74 by -0.54. The company had revenue of 41.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 12.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BioStem Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioStem Technologies Company Profile

BioStem Technologies, Inc, a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases.

