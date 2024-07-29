Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of BDT opened at C$25.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$8.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.30.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$688.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$594.63 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Research analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.8404534 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDT. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$22.00 to C$25.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.90.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

