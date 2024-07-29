Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Short Interest Up 16.9% in July

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. Bitcoin Depot has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

Get Bitcoin Depot alerts:

About Bitcoin Depot

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.