Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Short Interest Up 16.9% in July

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance
Shares of Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. Bitcoin Depot has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.
About Bitcoin Depot
