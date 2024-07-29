BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 306,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 57,351 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 272,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 65,383 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 39.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 45,886 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUA opened at $11.61 on Monday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

