Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,290 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.23% of Blink Charging worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the first quarter worth $48,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 731.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 16,616 shares in the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of BLNK opened at $3.41 on Monday. Blink Charging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 122.09%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley raised Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Blink Charging

About Blink Charging

(Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.