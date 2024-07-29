BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 1,599 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in First Western Financial were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in First Western Financial during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in First Western Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,132,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 363,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 46,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of First Western Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

First Western Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MYFW opened at $18.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.61. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $45.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

