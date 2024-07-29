BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Zai Lab were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Zai Lab by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,336,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,829 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 679,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after buying an additional 140,461 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 29.0% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 531,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after buying an additional 119,521 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 435,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 278,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 235,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

Zai Lab Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $18.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.06. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.83.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $87.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 116.45% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zai Lab

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 23,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $428,508.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,142,833 shares in the company, valued at $20,456,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Lis sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $180,076.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,089 shares in the company, valued at $919,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 23,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $428,508.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,142,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,456,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,934 shares of company stock worth $1,116,043 over the last 90 days. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

