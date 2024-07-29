BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 11,405 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 32.3% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $1,000,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.

PRPL opened at $1.43 on Monday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $153.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.03.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $120.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Demartini bought 51,061 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,039.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 514,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,435.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 54.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

