BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 1,228 Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) by 30,700.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Navios Maritime Partners were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMM. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NMM opened at $47.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.95. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $53.83.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.59 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.51%.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

