BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys Shares of 5,116 DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at $3,750,000. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth $2,006,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 32,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,185,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,216,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DouYu International Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $17.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $18.59.

DouYu International Announces Dividend

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter. DouYu International had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 1.35%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $9.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOYU has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised DouYu International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DouYu International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised DouYu International from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOYU

About DouYu International

(Free Report)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.