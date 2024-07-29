BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162,958 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Baozun were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Stock Performance

Shares of BZUN opened at $2.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $152.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.32. Baozun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands' store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

