BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162,958 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Baozun were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.
Baozun Stock Performance
Shares of BZUN opened at $2.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $152.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.32. Baozun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50.
Baozun Company Profile
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands' store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Baozun
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.