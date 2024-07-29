BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Stock Position in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,876 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Outlook Therapeutics were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance
OTLK stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $200.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.
Outlook Therapeutics Profile
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
