BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $29,000 Stock Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in TFS Financial were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TFS Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,560,000 after acquiring an additional 152,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TFS Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,298,000 after acquiring an additional 31,130 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in TFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TFS Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 18,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $176,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $176,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $51,373.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,313.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,237 shares of company stock valued at $277,025. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TFSL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

View Our Latest Report on TFS Financial

TFS Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $14.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 0.68.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 million.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 418.52%.

TFS Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.