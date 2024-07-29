BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $41,000 Position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) by 220.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,095 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSBR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 24.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

NYSE BSBR opened at $5.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $6.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

