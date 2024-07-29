BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $48,000 Stake in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) by 1,775,900.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Standard BioTools were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,874,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 88,648 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 70,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 38,030 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 603,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 103,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

Standard BioTools Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LAB opened at $2.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $3.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $45.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 144.74% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. Research analysts predict that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Standard BioTools news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $1,285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,523,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,426,034.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 1,102,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,304 in the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAB

Standard BioTools Company Profile

(Free Report)

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.