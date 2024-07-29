BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $62,000 Position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 98.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 80,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 27,285 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 21,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $223,299.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Trading Up 5.4 %

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $14.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.