BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $62,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 53.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,579,000 after buying an additional 32,596 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 256,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,563,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 178,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 111,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 102,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $101.19 on Monday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $70.45 and a twelve month high of $101.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

