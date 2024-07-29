BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Holdings in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Sohu.com were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 33.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sohu.com Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SOHU opened at $14.84 on Monday. Sohu.com Limited has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.45 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Sohu.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

