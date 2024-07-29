BNP Paribas Financial Markets Invests $42,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $832,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $485,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $41,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $3,666,000.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $38.79 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01.
About iShares Bitcoin Trust
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
