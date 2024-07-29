BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,270 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth $2,651,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 508,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 102,494 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $2,898,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $1,959,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $1,592,000.

Comtech Telecommunications Price Performance

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $128.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

