BNP Paribas Financial Markets Makes New $58,000 Investment in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 278.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DBEF opened at $41.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.34. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $42.63.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.