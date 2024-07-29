BNP Paribas Financial Markets Makes New $58,000 Investment in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 278.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000.
Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of DBEF opened at $41.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.34. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $42.63.
About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF
The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.
