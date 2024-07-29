BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases New Position in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Separately, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAPR. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $139.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 4.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $8.22.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.68% and a negative net margin of 89.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capricor Therapeutics Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

