BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases Shares of 3,125 Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 513,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 155,657 shares during the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,162,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 1,441.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 31,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CEPU opened at $8.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. Central Puerto S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto ( NYSE:CEPU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $150.12 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 54.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

