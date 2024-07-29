BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 912.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Manchester United were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MANU. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 29,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MANU opened at $17.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58. Manchester United plc has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

MANU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Manchester United from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

