BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) by 60.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,548 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

In related news, Director Steven W. Sansom purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $2.62 on Monday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.36 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

