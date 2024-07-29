BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 11,496 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,496 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 33,135 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

