BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 17,872 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,872 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $9.74.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $193.43 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

