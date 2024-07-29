BNP Paribas Financial Markets Takes Position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Separately, Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 609,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 268,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

Aeva Technologies stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a market cap of $193.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.41. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,835.99% and a negative return on equity of 58.54%. On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

Featured Stories

