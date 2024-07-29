Boeing (BA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Boeing to post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boeing Trading Up 1.4 %

BA stock opened at $186.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.23. Boeing has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a PE ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

