Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.800-6.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5 billion-$11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.8 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.80-6.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.78.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $139.84 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $106.90 and a 52 week high of $164.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.75. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 66.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,138.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

