Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $165.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $168.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price.

BAH has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $139.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $106.90 and a one year high of $164.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 66.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,229.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 18,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

