Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.80-6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.05. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$11.5-11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.79 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.800-6.050 EPS.

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $139.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $106.90 and a 1-year high of $164.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.75. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $2,847,387.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

