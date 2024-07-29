Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Boralex in a report released on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.14). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.40 million. Boralex had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLX. Scotiabank raised their target price on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Boralex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.67.

TSE:BLX opened at C$33.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$25.40 and a 12-month high of C$36.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

