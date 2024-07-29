Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Trading Down 0.4%

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00). 255,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,060,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00).

Bowleven Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.25. The firm has a market cap of £4.44 million, a PE ratio of -16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bowleven Company Profile

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in West Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the shallow water offshore Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

